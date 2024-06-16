Jude Bellingham praises England tactics in tough Euro 2024 opener

England midfielder Jude Bellingham concluded that the backroom staff "got it right" for Sunday night's challenging Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

The Three Lions came away with a narrow victory courtesy of Bellingham's bullet header in the 13th minute. They dominated the first half without being able to add to that lead, before Serbia proved to be a resurgent force after the break and made life uncomfortable for Gareth Southgate's side.

England found themselves getting pushed deeper and deeper as the game wore on, eventually hanging on for the win, but Bellingham insists the players were expecting what came at them.

"I thought [Serbia] are a very tough side. Very robust, strong and a big group of lads and it was important that we prepared well," the Real Madrid star told BBC Sport.

"The staff got it right," he added. "We prepared all week very well. We knew the roles we had to do. We try to keep to our own standards and try to do our own job. It's important that we got off to a good start. Positive inside the camp and onto the next one."

Bellingham scored 23 goals in all competitions for Madrid during the 2023/24 campaign, finishing as the team's second top scorer behind only fellow Ballon d'Or contender Vinicius Junior. By comparison, he had only found the net three times in 29 England appearances before Sunday.

"I have got used to getting into the box, getting wide and trying to do that," the player explained, after it became clear that goalscoring Bellingham has arrived for England.

"I got into that habit at Madrid and I wanted to carry my form into the Euros. It's a great start for me personally to get my confidence up and to help the lads get the win is the most important thing."