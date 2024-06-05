Jude Bellingham picks goal vs Barcelona as one of his best moments of the season

It has been a very special debut season for Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid. Having arrived from Borussia Dortmund last summer, the 20-year-old enjoyed a spectacular campaign that ended with his team lifting La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

Bellingham has already won the La Liga Player of the Season award and was then named the UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season as well.

Now, the 20-year-old has added another individual accolade to his name as he has been voted the Real Madrid Fans’ Player of the Season.

With 23 goals in 42 games, Bellingham has been a main protagonist in the Merengues’ successful campaign and is very much deserving of the award.

Speaking to the club media after accepting the accolade, Bellingham said: “I am really proud to achieve this in my first year. It makes me very happy and I am very grateful to the fans for choosing me.

“I am very happy to be here and to be part of this family. I hope they enjoyed watching me play. It’s been a great year.”

Bellingham enjoyed a brilliant season. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Discussing what it meant for him to play for Real Madrid, he added: “To be honest, I love every minute and every second of being here.

“It’s hard to pick one word or one sentence to describe it. Every time I go out there I feel blessed. To play with these players, with this team, it’s an honour.”

Best moments of the season

Bellingham’s season has been not short on spectacular highlights as he has come up with some vital goals and contributions while his celebration after scoring has already become iconic.

So, when asked to pick the best moment of his debut season at Real Madrid, the England star said he would find it hard to choose one but named his spectacular goal against Barcelona in La Liga as one of those.

“‘I’ll keep a few moments. My first goal against Barcelona, from outside the box, was a great moment because it got us back in the game after being out. I really enjoyed that goal. I also love the goal against Napoli, with the dribble,” he said.