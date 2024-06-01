Jude Bellingham hails ‘greatest night of my life’ after Real Madrid win Champions League

Jude Bellingham celebrates with the Champions League trophy (Reuters)

Jude Bellingham hailed Real Madrid’s Champions League final victory over Borussia Dortmund as “the best night of my life”.

Real needed two late goals to beat Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley.

The 20-year-old former Birmingham City player has grown into one of the best midfielders in world football, having joining Madrid last summer, and on the biggest club stage of all he picked up an assist as he set up Vinicius Jr for their second goal of the match, despite an otherwise quiet performance.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games,” Bellingham told TNT Sports. “You go through life and there are so many people who say you can’t do things and days like today remind you why. It gets hard at times and you wonder whether it’s worth it but nights like tonight make you realise.

“I was all right until I saw my mum and dad’s face. My little brother is there and I’m trying to be a role model for him.

“I cannot put it into words. The best night of my life. I think it has to be up there as the perfect season. We missed out on the Copa del Rey, which is the disappointment, but I couldn’t have dreamed of a better season than this. I just can't believe it.”

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said winning the European Cup for a record-extending 15th time had been much more difficult that expected for the Spanish champions.

“I never get used to it, because it was difficult, very difficult, more than expected. In the second half we were better, more balanced, fewer losses... This is a dream that continues,” Ancelotti told Spanish TV station Movistar Plus+. “In the first half we were a bit lazy, we had losses and they played what they wanted.”

Defender Dani Carvajal, who scored the first goal, added: “After the first half we had, we didn’t even deserve to go the changing room with a level score... but this is football and we’re very, very happy.”