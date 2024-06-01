Jude Bellingham hails ‘greatest day of my life’ as Real Madrid win Champions League

Jude Bellingham is a Champions League winner aged just 20 - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Jude Bellingham paid a tearful tribute to his family after “the best night of my night life” saw the England international help Real Madrid win an unprecedented 15th European Cup.

The midfielder, who will join up with Gareth Southgate’s squad next Saturday ahead of Euro 2024, provided the assist for Madrid’s second goal en route to a 2-0 Champions League triumph against Borussia Dortmund.

“I can’t put it into words – it’s the best night of my life,” said Bellingham. “I have always dreamed of playing in these games. There’s so many people who say you can’t do things. But days like today just remind you of why, [when] it gets a bit hard at times, you will know it was worth it.”

Born in Stourbridge and a product of the Birmingham City academy, Bellingham spent three seasons at Dortmund before what has been a near perfect first season in Spain.

With 23 goals from midfield and winners’ medals already in both La Liga and the Champions league, the 20-year-old is also now among the favourites to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Bellingham was visibly emotional in his post-match interview with TNT Sports after seeing his parents, Mark and Denise, as well as his younger brother, Jobe, celebrating the triumph.

Brotherly love ❤️️



Jude and Jobe share a moment together after the #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/104rn4uFyQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 1, 2024

“I was alright until I was up in my mum’s and dad’s face ... and my little brother who I’m trying to be a role model for,” he said. “The amount of nights where they [my parents] could be at home at 7pm but instead they’re doing trips at 11, 12 at night to take me to football. I can’t have dreamed it much better than this. I just can’t believe it.”

"I was alright until I saw my mum and dad's faces there!" ❤️



An emotional Jude Bellingham tries to find the words to describe his feelings after winning the Champions League 🏆#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/byHVn8IzXl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 1, 2024

Jude Bellingham giving his match-worn shirt to his mum 🥹🥰#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/wyP2ne4TTN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 1, 2024

"Sorry about that, my mum's fancied you for years!" 🤣🥰



We're all here for Jude Bellingham's mum asking for a picture with Jose Mourinho 📸#UCLfinal | @BellinghamJude pic.twitter.com/6j96sy7wUG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 1, 2024

Defeated Dortmund manager Edin Terzic paid tribute to his former player Bellingham after seeing his side fall one step short of glory. “When he left us I said the same thing I said to Erling Haaland – that I was proud to be their manager,” he said.

“It is his first Champions League win and it is a proud moment for him. I know what Mark, Denise and Jobe are doing to get this success in the family. Congratulations to Jude.”

"Big congratulations to him and his family" 🖤💛



Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic reveals what he said to his former player and now European champion, Jude Bellingham, after the match 🤝



🎙 @julesbreach | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/D0BomPpC5u — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 1, 2024

Madrid’s victory also meant a record-extending fifth Champions League title for their manager Carlo Ancelotti and a perfect send-off for Bellingham’s midfield partner Toni Kroos, who will now retire from club football with a sixth Champions League winners’ medal. Madrid have now won football’s most important club trophy in six out of the past 11 seasons.

Luka Modric (left) and Toni Kroos (right) have now won six Champions League titles - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Ancelotti, who first won the Champions League with AC Milan as a player in 1989 and then as a manager with Milan in 2003, said that it did not feel real. “It seems a dream, but it’s not a dream, it’s reality,” he said.

Asked why Madrid – who are expected to add Kylian Mbappe this summer – have been so successful in the Champions League, Ancelotti said: “It’s the history and tradition of this club. The quality of the players, the fact that the club is a family. We have a fantastic environment: players with not a big ego, really humble. It was not difficult to manage this squad. I don’t know what we’re going to do [to celebrate]. We’re not going to sleep for sure.”

Carlo Ancelotti is thrown into the air by his jubilant players - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Jose Mourinho, who won La Liga with Madrid, praised Ancelotti after late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior clinched victory. “He is not a social media coach, he is a proper coach - he comes from the meritocracy,” said Mourinho.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.