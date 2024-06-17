Jude Bellingham credits Real Madrid after MOTM display for England

England star Jude Bellingham has moved to credit Real Madrid for his match-winning exploits on the international front on Sunday.

Midfielder Bellingham, of course, took his place front and centre for his country late last night.

As much came as England faced off with Serbia, in the respective nations’ Euro 2024 opener.

When all was said and done, it was the former who emerged on the right side of the result, owing to a solitary goal.

And it was Bellingham who proved himself the difference-maker, courtesy of a bullet header inside the quarter of an hour mark in proceedings.

This came as just one factor in what was a superb individual display on the part of the 20-year-old, whose eventual Man of the Match award was richly deserved.

Drawn specifically on his goal post-match, meanwhile, Bellingham was quick to pay tribute to his club, with whom the youngster of course unlocked a new prolific side to his game this past season:

“My goal? I got into this habit (late runs into the penalty area) in Madrid…”

Conor Laird | GSFN