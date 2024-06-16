Jude Bellingham cannot choose between Real Madrid legends

Real Madrid’s midfield looks to be in safe hands with Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham will be a crucial player for his national team this summer as England battle for the Euro 2024 title in Germany.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has enjoyed a sensational first season in Madrid with 19 league goals scored from midfield.

That form ensured he was voted as the La Liga player of the season after winning a league and UEFA Champions League trophy double.

However, there will be changes in the Los Blancos engine room this summer, with Toni Kroos leaving the Spanish capital, as he prepares to retire after Euro 2024.

Luka Modric is expected to sign a contract extension for the 2024/25 season as he extends his partnership with Bellingham.

Kroos and Modric have been central to a trophy laden decade in Madrid and Bellingham was unable to choose the better player when asked to compare the two veterans.

“It’s like choosing between Mum or Dad. It’s impossible to do it. I choose them both.”