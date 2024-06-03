Jude Bellingham among three England stars named in Champions League team of the season

Jude Bellingham was selected in the Champions League team of the season by Uefa (Reuters)

Jude Bellingham headlines a trio of England stars included in the Champions League team of the season.

The 11 players, consisting of a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards, have been selected by Uefa’s technical observer panel and Bellingham lines up alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer and Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha in midfield.

The 20-year-old helped lead Real Madrid to the Champions League final, where they withstood a first-half Dortmund barrage before securing a 2-0 win to seal their 15th European Cup title.

It was his first Champions League title in his maiden season at the Bernabeu and a string of impressive performances earn him a nod in the starting 11, with England team-mates Phil Foden and Harry Kane also selected.

Foden and Kane are the only representatives from their clubs – Manchester City and Bayern Munich respectively – in the team, with Vitinha the lone PSG player.

The rest of the line-up consists of finalists, equally split across the two teams at four apiece, with Bellingham joined by defenders Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger and forward Vinicius Junior from Madrid.

Vinicius Junior lit up the Champions League this season (AP)

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and defenders Mats Hummels and Ian Maatsen – the latter selected despite his error costing his team a goal in the final – join Sabitzer as the Dortmund representatives.

In the other awards announced by Uefa, Vini Jr was named the Champions League’s player of the season after scoring in the final to take his competition tally to six goals and five assists, while Bellingham secured the best young player award having scored four goals and provided five assists in 11 appearances.

The goal of the season award also went to a Real player, with Federico Valverde’s late first-time volley strike against Manchester City at home in the quarter-finals taking the honour. The goal, assisted by Vinicius Jr, ensured a 3-3 result for the hosts, who won the tie on penalties.

Champions League team of the season, selected by Uefa’s technical observer panel

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel (Dortmund)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Mats Hummels (Dortmund), Ian Maatsen (Dortmund)

Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Additional reporting by Reuters