Judah Pruitt says academics, relationship with Marquise Watson helped him land at Rutgers

Judah Pruitt committed to Rutgers football on Saturday in large part due to his connection with the school. A connection that he says went beyond the football field.

A three-star offensive lineman, Pruitt picked Rutgers over Power Five offers that included Boston College and Syracuse. He comes to Rutgers as a defensive line commit. With an impressive frame at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, there is the belief that he can handle more muscle with ease.

The Saturday commitment from Pruitt came while on a visit to campus for a scrimmage. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 28 recruit in New Jersey.

A good student at Malcolm Shabazz High School (Newark, N.J.), Pruitt said Rutgers gave him the perfect fit for football and academics.

In talking with Rutgers Wire on Saturday, Pruitt outlined his reason for committing to Rutgers:

“The reason why I picked Rutgers is because it really feels like home, the coaching staff cares about the team and everyone that is going to be a part of the family,” Pruitt said. “But despite the football part, the Rutgers business school is incredible and that’s what I want to take part in for the next four years in college, leading to the NFL.”

Pruitt is now the fifth commitment to the Scarlet Knights in their 2023 recruiting class. He is the third verbal from New Jersey, joining offensive lineman Kenny Jones and quarterback A.J. Surace.

Capable of playing on the offensive line or as a defensive tackle, Pruitt said that his bond with defensive line coach Marquise Watson is a strong one. The recruitment by Watson is a major reason why Pruitt was attracted to the Scarlet Knights.

“My relationship with coach Watson is great,” Pruitt said. “I’ve known him since my junior season and he’s been recruiting me since then. He’s like family.”

Last Saturday, three-star linebacker Sam Pilof from Wisconsin committed to Rutgers while on a visit.

