Judah Bowell and Renatta Heintz set new AHS track records

May 7—Abilene senior Judah Bowell established a new Abilene High School track and field record for 110M High Hurdles with a time of 14.47 at the Southeast of Saline Relays on Friday.

Cowgirl Renatta Heintz re-established the Abilene High School record for 100M at the same meet with a time of 12:53. Sports in Kansas reported it was one of the top five times in Class 4A this year.

Southeast of Saline Track Meet

Results — Top 6

Boys High Jump (6-3)

Tyler Green, Abilene 2nd 6-1

Jackson Green, Abilene 4th 5-9

Girls Long (17-06.00)

Claira Dannefer, Abilene 1st 17-06.00

Boys Long Jump

(21-07.00)

Judah Bowell, Abilene 1st 21-07.00

Jackson Green, Abilene 6th 18-02.50

Boys Triple Jump

(44-06.00)

Jackson Green, Abilene 6th 38-04.00

Girls Shot Put (44-09.00)

Claira Dannefer, Abilene 3rd 34-05.50

Boys 110M Hurdles (14.47)

Judah Bowell, Abilene 1st 14.47

Girls 100M (12.29)

Renatta Heintz, Abilene 2nd 12.53

Boys 100M (10.99)

Carson Woodworth, Abilene 3rd 11.31

Girls 200M (26.51)

Renatta Heintz, Abilene 1st 26.51

Girls 4x800 (10.25.21)

Abilene, 3rd 11:05.14 (Samantha Stout, Lola Rock, Natalya Christy, Jadence Coyle)

Boys 4x800 (9:05.63)

Abilene, 1st 9:05.63 (Ethan Gonzales, Zeb Schultze, Luke Watson, Weston Rock)

Girls 1600M (5:22.33)

Eden Bathurst, Abilene 1st 5:22.33

Boys 1600M (4:45.15)

Levi Hager, Abilene 4th 4:523.80

Braden Short, Abilene 5th 5:01.76

Girls 4x100 (50,94)

Abilene, 4th 51.80 (Annie Waite, Claira Dannefer, Mia Johnson, Renatta Heintz)

Boys 4x100 (44.06)

Abilene, 1st 44.06 (Judah Bowell, Carson Woodworth, Zeb Schultze, Tyler Green)

Boys 400M (51.55)

Zeb Schultze, Abilene 2nd 51.57

Girls 300M Hurdles (49.17)

Kit Barbieri, Abilene 6th 54.34

Boys 300M Hurdles (40.27)

Judah Bowell, Abilene 1st 40.27

Girls 800M (2:24.03)

Eden Bathurst, Abilene 1st 2:24.03

Lola Rock, Abilene 6th 2:39.26

Boys 800M (2:04.47)

Weston Rock, Abilene 1st 2:04.47

Braden Short, Abilene 4th 2:08.15

Boys 3200M (9:57.68)

Ethan Gonzales, Abilene 4th 10:42.90

Levi Hager, Abilene 6th 10:52.53

Girls 4x400 (4:16.69)

Abilene, 1st 4:16.69 (Eden Bathurst, Sammy Stout, Kit Barbieri, Renatta Heintz)

Boys 4x400 (3:29.26)

Abilene, 2nd 3:30.24 (Tyler Green, Carson Woodworth, Weston Rock, Zeb Schultze)

Girls Javelin (118-08)

Claira Dannefer, Abilene 5th 106-09

Girls Pole Vault (12-06)

Jentree McGivney, Abilene 3rd 8-09

Team Scores

Girls — Beloit 163, Hoisington 100, Southeast 92, Abilene 84, Sacred Heart 55, Bennington 43, Minneapolis 6.

Boys — Southeast 145.5, Abilene 111, Hoisington 108, Bennington 81, Beloit 69, Minneapolis 26.5.