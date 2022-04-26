This JUCO wide receiver ironing out details to visit Florida

Several of Florida’s football coaches were out evaluating talent on Monday and one of the more intriguing players in the group is Hutchinson C.C. wide receiver Malik Benson.

Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert made the trip to Lansing, Kansas, to see Benson in action on Monday. Even though the two couldn’t talk during Benson’s practice, they planned to meet up later in the evening, according to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman. Colbert and Benson have developed a strong relationship and the hope is that he can get to campus on an official visit soon.

“I told Florida with my schedule and how everything is working out that I would like to do that last weekend of May,” Benson said to 247Sports. “They said that should be fine, but we are still working on it. If I do take the visit there like I am thinking, it will probably be the end of May.”

Benson already has LSU, Tennessee and Georgia lined up for June and is in talks with Alabama to set up a date. That means Florida is fighting for the fifth spot in his top 5, a list he says will come out on May 7.

Wide receiver is one of Florida’s lightest positions going into 2022 and Billy Napier isn’t hiding the fact that Benson is near the top of his wishlist. The SEC’s best are in the hunt, so Florida needs to wow him when they finally do get him on campus in May.

