JUCO track: Warrior women place 15th at nationals

May 21—WEST MONROE, La. — The Indian Hills women's track and field team earned three All-American honors at the 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships. As a team, the Warriors placed 15th overall, the best team finish in school history at the outdoor national championships.

Freshman Dymonde Nave starred in the women's 100-meter hurdles for the Warriors, bringing home a second-place finish in the women's 100-meter hurdle event. The freshman broke her own school record in the prelims with a time of 13.82 seconds before posting a runner-up finish in the finals with a time of 13.87.

The women's quartet of Shanice Cox, Destiny Mitchell, Nyla Norman and Zekira Snow put on a show in the women's 4x100-meter relay event. After running the fourth-fastest time in the prelims, the squad placed third overall in the finals with a time of 45.38, just .07 seconds off the school record. The season-best mark for the group was good enough for the third-fastest time in the nation this year.

Cox became a two-time All-American at this year's national championship for the Warriors after placing sixth overall in the 100-meter dash. After placing eighth overall in the prelims, Cox finished sixth in the nation with a time of 11.84.

The sophomore standout has now captured four All-American honors throughout her career at Indian Hills between the indoor and outdoor seasons. Cox is one of just seven individuals in school history with at least four All-American accolades.

The Warriors also saw a school record performance in the women's 1,500-meter relay from Selket Reid-El. The freshman posted a time of 4:52.33 to place 15th overall in the event. In addition to the school record, Reid-El finished her freshman campaign in the top-three in four additional categories in school history between the indoor and outdoor seasons.

The Warriors have now posted back-to-back top-20 team finishes at the outdoor national championship after placing 19th last season.