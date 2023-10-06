JUCO star Sione Laulea sets announcement date; USC one of three finalists

Sione Laulea is listed at 6-4 and 185 pounds. He is the top-rated cornerback and JUCO prospect in the nation. He has over 20 reported scholarship offers, but his final list included a top three of Oregon, USC and the Miami Hurricanes.

The College of San Mateo (Calif.) cornerback will announce his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube Channel on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 8.

Laulea really took advantage of his time at the College of San Mateo. After picking up just one FCS offer out of high school, Mateo has soared up the JUCO rankings in the Class of 2024. He now has five Power Five programs on his radar as he approaches a decision, but USC is in the top three.

Laulea had 15 tackles and one interception as a freshman for the College of San Mateo last season with appearances in 10 games. San Mateo cruised to a California Community College Athletic Association football championship, capped by a 55-0 victory over top-ranked Riverside City College.

*

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

USC win over Colorado feels hollow because Alex Grinch isn’t doing his job.

Experts think Alex Grinch will prevent USC from making the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The coach who ripped Jordan Addison for transferring to USC is now staring at a humiliating season in Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire