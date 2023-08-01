JUCO safety transfer target includes Florida among top 5 schools

The college football recruiting dead period has returned after a brief break at the end of July, but head coach Billy Napier and his army of staffers are still working hard to bring the best and brightest into the Swamp.

The Gators got some good news on Tuesday when three-star JUCO safety Laquan Robinson, who currently plays for the Holmes Community College (Goodman, Mississippi) Bulldogs announced his top-five favorite destinations on his personal social media account, with the Orange and Blue among his preferred programs. Also included are the Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Houston Cougars.

Originally from Greenville, Alabama, the 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound defensive back left the high school ranks with the 2022 class. In one season with Dawgs, he logged nine games of action, tallying 39 solo and seven assisted tackles (5.1 total per game) while also snagging an interception.

Robinson is ranked No. 5 overall and No. 1 at his position in the 2024 transfer portal class nationally according to 247Sports’ proprietary analysis while the composite On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 411 and 39, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Auburn in front (19.5%) followed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17.1%), Ole Miss (14.6%) and Florida (12.2%).

