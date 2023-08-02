JUCO safety Laquan Robinson places Auburn in top five

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff are beginning to take a look at the junior college ranks in an effort to fill out their 2024 recruiting board.

Like their high school targets, Auburn is going big when it comes to landing the best players from the JUCO level. One of the nation’s top JUCO recruits recently revealed his top five choices and has included Auburn in the mix.

Laquan Robinson, a three-star JUCO safety originally from Greenville, Alabama, dropped his top five on Tuesday. Joining Auburn in the hunt to land him are Florida, Houston, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

As a high school recruit, Robinson was ranked as a four-star by On3 and 247Sports in the 2022 recruiting class and was the No. 20 player from the state of Alabama for the cycle. He was considered to be one of the top available prospects following early signing day in January 2022 by On3.

Laquan Robinson is another prospect who has very little happen recently in his recruitment. Ole Miss and Auburn were considered the leaders at one point, but it remains to be seen if that is still the case.

While he searches for his next home, he currently resides on the Holmes Community College football roster. According to 247Sports, Robinson is the No. 5 JUCO prospect for the 2024 class and is the No. 1 safety.

HERE we go Top 5!!📣📣 locked in now‼️ pic.twitter.com/IOKl1E4z7T — Laquan Robinson (@3LaQuanRobinson) August 1, 2023

