Jonathan Smith just landed another big recruit at Oregon State.

JUCO safety Johnathan Riley committed to the Beavers this weekend after Coach Smith flew to Waldorf, Maryland for an in-home visit. Riley previously visited Oregon State for the Washington game on Nov. 8 and fell in love with Corvallis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Had a Great home visit with Oregon state appreciate the coaches for making this trip to meet my family! #GoBeaves @BeaverFootball #newbeginnings pic.twitter.com/fS8w2jesLL — Johnathan Riley (@JohnathanbRiley) December 3, 2019

Story continues

The 6-foot-3, 196 pound safety will look to make an immediate impact in the Beaver secondary.

Riley says he chose Oregon State over offers from UMass, Cincinnati and New Mexico State because he saw it as the perfect place to focus on football.

"Even from an early age I was obsessed with perfecting my craft and for that I am grateful," Riley said. "Proud to announce I will be attending Oregon State for the next three years."

You can watch his HUDL highlights here to get a taste of what Riley can bring.

JUCO safety Johnathan Riley commits to Oregon State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest