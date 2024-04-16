JUCO hoops: Sash resigns as IHCC head coach

Apr. 15—OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College Vice President of Student Development and Operations and Athletic Director Brett Monaghan announced Monday afternoon that Josh Sash has resigned as the head men's basketball coach of the Warrior program. A national search for Indian Hills' next head coach is underway.

"I would like to thank coach Sash for continuing to build on the legacy of Indian Hills men's basketball," stated Monaghan. "We wish Coach Sash and his family the best of luck as they move on to their next chapter. A nationwide search for the 18th head coach in program history is underway."

The Warriors are coming off their second consecutive run to the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Men's Basketball Championship after going 29-6 during the 2023-24 campaign. One of the most storied junior college basketball programs of all-time, the Warriors punched their ticket to this year's national tournament for the 19th time in school history.