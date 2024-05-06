JUCO golf: IHCC returns to nationals

May 6—KANSAS CITY, Ks. — Behind a breakthrough performance from freshman Jose Carletta, the fourth-ranked Indian Hills men's golf team captured the 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Central District championship.

The Warriors ran away with the title, the program's 13th all-time district title and first since 2019. Indian Hills finished at even-par (864), 17 strokes ahead of second-place Dodge City Community College.

The Warriors posted round scores of 283, 283 and 298 to punch an automatic bid to the upcoming NJCAA National Championship. Indian Hills will look to win the program's second straight national title May 14-17 in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Carletta, the reigning Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division I men's golfer of the week, continued to reach new heights throughout his Indian Hills career as the sophomore has emerged down the stretch. Carletta posted an eight-under-par 208 to win the NJCAA District Championship by five strokes.

Carletta led wire-to-wire for the Warriors after posting back-to-back rounds of 67 on the opening day of the tournament before closing out with a 74.