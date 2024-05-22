JUCO golf: IHCC finishes eighth at nationals

May 21—HOBBS, N.M. — The Indian Hills men's golf team wrapped up play at the 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Men's Golf National Championship with an eighth-place finish at Rockwind Community Links. The Warriors posted a 12-over par score of 1,148 throughout the 72-hole tournament.

Indian Hills picked up momentum each day throughout the tournament to climb the leaderboard heading into the final day of action. The Warriors jumped seven spots following the opening round to collect their 27th top-10 finish in school history.

The Warriors were led by a pair of All-American performances from sophomores Gaspar Glaudas and Jose Carletta. The duo teamed up to take second-team NJCAA All-American honors after both placed eighth overall at the National Championship with a four-under par 280. Glaudas and Carletta each shot a five-under par 66 in the final round, tied for the second-lowest round in the tournament.

Glaudas wrapped up his Indian Hills career with another stellar performance for the Warriors. The sophomore collected his second-career NJCAA All-American honor after previously earning first-team recognition as a freshman. Glaudas carried the Warriors down the stretch in Hobbs, firing three consecutive sub-70 rounds to close out the tournament, one of just three individuals during the week to accomplish the feat. Glaudas finished the week with round scores of 78-69-67-66-280.

Glaudas finished the week with 19 birdies, the second-most among the 127-player field.

Carletta wrapped up his lone season with the Warriors with an impressive showing at the national championship. The sophomore was tied for the tournament lead following the first round after firing a 67. Carletta followed up with round scores of 75-72-66 to close out the week just five shots off the individual national champion.

Prior to the tournament kicking off, Glaudas and Carletta were both named NJCAA PING All-Americans for the efforts throughout the year. Glaudas earned first-team honors while Carletta was named to the honorable mention squad. Glaudas was also recognized to the NJCAA All-Central District squad for his performance over the course of the year.

Freshman Matias Koropeski finished at 10-over par for the Warriors to crack the top-50 of the individual standings. Koropeski posted round scores of 75, 73, 72 and 74 for a 294 total.

Emiliano Arellanos Lamas tied for 55th place overall at the national championship after shooting 12-over par. The freshman posted round scores of 76, 74, 74 and 72 for a 296 total.

Sophomore Jose Miguel Ramirez rounded out the scoring for the Warriors tied for 88th overall with a 22-over par 306. Ramirez tallied a pair of eagles during the week, one of just 10 players with multiple eagles at the event.

As a team, the Warriors tallied the second-most eagles with four on the week while the team's 67 birdies ranked fifth amongst the 24-team field. The Warriors' final round score of 278 is tied for the fourth-lowest round score in school history.

New Mexico Junior College claimed the team national title with a 13-under par total of 1,123 to edge Odessa College by three strokes. Thanaphon Suwannapratheep of Dodge City Community College fired a nine-under par 275 to claim the individual title.