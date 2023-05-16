JUCO defensive end Laine Jenkins commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners have added another player to their 2023 class with the commitment of JUCO transfer Laine Jenkins.

As a true freshman in 2022, Jenkins played for Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. An EDGE player, he logged eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Jenkins brings a college-ready frame ready to compete for snaps at defensive end.

He joins an edge group that has added a lot of talent this offseason. The Sooners have brought in Trace Ford, Rondell Bothroyd, and Adepoju Adebawore and will add Jenkins and Taylor Wein this summer as they hope to bolster their pass rush.

Their pass rush got off to a strong start in nonconference play but struggled at times throughout Big 12 play to get effective pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Jenkins is still a young prospect with a lot of eligibility remaining. Arriving in Norman after spring, it’ll be interesting to see how quickly he can get up to speed and get on the field. Though there’s time to get the mental reps in to get acclimated with the defense, the only on-field work comes with fall camp.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire