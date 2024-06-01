JUCO Day 7 Recap: The Championship is set
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — 10 teams have dwindled to two at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
With Blinn’s big 15-10 win over Georgia Highlands in the semifinal game tonight, they are off to the title game Saturday.
And they will take on the South Atlantic District Champs the 2-seed Northwest Florida State Raiders.
First pitch: 7 p.m. at Suplizio Field.
Ahead of JUCO’s final game here are the records of all 10 teams in Grand Junction:
(1) Johnson County Cavaliers (1-2)
(2) Northwest Florida State (4-1)
(3) Iowa Western Reivers (0-2)
(4) Georgia Highlands Chargers (3-2)
(5) Crowder Roughriders (0-2)
(6) Blinn Buccaneers (4-1)
(7) McLennan Highlanders (0-2)
(8) Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers (3-2)
(9) Southern Nevada Coyotes (2-2)
(10) Shelton State (1-2)
What an awesome tournament it has been. We’re just hours away from crowning a champ.
