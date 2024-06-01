JUCO Day 7 Recap: The Championship is set

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — 10 teams have dwindled to two at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.

With Blinn’s big 15-10 win over Georgia Highlands in the semifinal game tonight, they are off to the title game Saturday.

And they will take on the South Atlantic District Champs the 2-seed Northwest Florida State Raiders.

First pitch: 7 p.m. at Suplizio Field.

Ahead of JUCO’s final game here are the records of all 10 teams in Grand Junction:

(1) Johnson County Cavaliers (1-2)

(2) Northwest Florida State (4-1)

(3) Iowa Western Reivers (0-2)

(4) Georgia Highlands Chargers (3-2)

(5) Crowder Roughriders (0-2)

(6) Blinn Buccaneers (4-1)

(7) McLennan Highlanders (0-2)

(8) Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers (3-2)

(9) Southern Nevada Coyotes (2-2)

(10) Shelton State (1-2)

What an awesome tournament it has been. We’re just hours away from crowning a champ.

