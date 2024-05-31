JUCO Day 6 Recap: Three teams remain, inching closer to a champion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It’s official: We will get Bonus Baseball on Saturday.

With Northwest Florida State’s huge 13-3 win in seven innings over Georgia Highlands tonight, the NWF Raiders have clinched their spot in Saturday’s Championship game.

There will be a Saturday at the @JUCOWorldSeries!@NWFRaiders_BSB asserts their dominance and gets a HUGE 13-3 run rule win over @GHCBaseball



And so NW Florida has their spot locked up on Championship Saturday



From the losers bracket to the titlepic.twitter.com/eQF4DINH4I https://t.co/RIIY1uUG3Z — Big Will KREX (@BigWillKREX) May 31, 2024

And now everyone has a loss.

And the early game today – an elimination game between Blinn and Florence-Darlington Tech -was as wild as any game you will see.

Up 18-9 in the bottom of the 7th, Blinn found themselves just three outs away from a comfortable run-rule win. But then the Stingers started to, well, sting the Buccaneers.

10 consecutive runs in the 7th and 8th. It was hard to believe what was happening before our very eyes.

What are we witnessing?? @FDTCbaseball has come roaring back



This team is insane



They just won’t quit



TEN straight runs for Flo Dar



They LEAD @BlinnBaseball now 19-18 in the 8th



Unreal https://t.co/fWmZsRwnLC pic.twitter.com/8BtlQ5znKD — Big Will KREX (@BigWillKREX) May 30, 2024

So just like that, Florence-Darlington Tech had a 19-18 lead heading into the 9th. But Blinn has been here before. They scored three in the bottom of the 9th on Wednesday to take the lead on Georgia Highlands (before the Chargers walked it off in the bottom of the 9th). They did the same thing today. Three runs in the top of the 9th.

But unlike Wednesday, Blinn’s defense – behind the arm of closer Lucas Davenport – shut the door on the Stingers.

FINAL: Blinn 21 Florence-Darlington 19

The Bucs move on. The Stingers go home.

Wow wow wow



Another absolutely absurd game at the @JUCOWorldSeries @BlinnBaseball hangs on



Once up 18-9. Then down 19-18. Blinn gets it done 21-19.



What a comeback and fight by @FDTCbaseball – special team right there



This tournament is so awesome man pic.twitter.com/oqqHTLVduL — Big Will KREX (@BigWillKREX) May 31, 2024

So here are the three teams left:

(2) Northwest Florida State Raiders (4-1)

(4) Georgia Highlands Chargers (3-1)

(6) Blinn (3-1)

Blinn and Georgia Highlands will square off Saturday night at 7 – a rematch of Wednesday’s classic.

Winner to the title game Saturday at 7 against Northwest Florida.

Loser to Grand Junction Regional Airport.

