JUCO Day 5 Recap: The game of the tournament and more

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The moment the ball hit bat, everyone in the building knew where it was headed: out of the building.

Down 14-13 in the bottom of the 9th, Georgia Highlands slugger Ryan Martin put an end to the game of the tournament so far with one crack of the bat.

A 2-run shot. A walk-off winner. A spot in the semifinal locked up.

WHAT A GAME



How can you not love @JUCOWorldSeries baseball????@GHCBaseball has done it



They have walked it off



Ryan Martin with a 2-run rocket to win it



One of the best baseball games you will see



And one of the best atmospheres in the country here in Grand Junction pic.twitter.com/aA82TWJC9P — Big Will KREX (@BigWillKREX) May 30, 2024

With the 15-14 win for the 4-seed Chargers over 6-seed Blinn, Georgia Highlands (3-0) is the only team still without a loss at the 2024 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.

Earlier in the day, Florence Darlington-Tech kept the Coyotes at bay late, holding on to a 6-4 win to stay alive, as Southern Nevada’s terrific season comes to an end.

The Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers survive and advance!



Behind some great defensive plays late, @FDTCbaseball holds on to beat Southern Nevada 6-4.



Incredible season for @CSN_Baseball – they were so fun to watch.



Stingers will play tomorrow at 2 @JUCOWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/iVHhFJjXfI — Big Will KREX (@BigWillKREX) May 29, 2024

So the final four teams are set:

(2) Northwest Florida State Raiders (3-1)

(4) Georgia Highlands Chargers (3-0)

(6) Blinn Buccaneers (2-1)

(8) Florence Darlington-Tech Stingers (3-1)

Apparently, the JUCO gods only believe in even numbers. Here’s Thursday’s schedule:

2 pm: Blinn vs. Flo Dar (Game 16)

7 pm: Georgia Highlands vs. Northwest Florida (Game 17)

Let’s run through all the possibilities here.

Blinn, Flo Dar and NWF will all be eliminated with a loss.

Georgia Highlands will be champions if they win their next two or two of their next three games.

If Northwest Florida beats Georgia Highlands, they will receive a bye to the Championship on Saturday (Game 19).

The winner of Blinn vs. Flo-Dar will play Georgia Highlands in Game 18 Friday at 7 pm.

If Georgia Highlands beats NW Florida, a win Friday will crown them champions. A loss Friday and Georgia Highlands will have another chance to beat that team Saturday.

If NW Florida beats Georgia Highlands, GH will need to beat the winner of Blinn vs Flo Dar to stay alive – making that Game 18 Friday an elimination game.

I can’t wait to see how it all shapes out.

