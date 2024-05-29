JUCO Day 4 Recap: Walk off and lots of dingers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — 10 teams are now down to just 5 after four days of baseball fun at Suplizio Field at the 2024 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.

And day four was an awesome day of action.

First up, Southern Nevada rallied in the bottom of the 9th, ending Crowder’s terrific season in a walk-off 7-6.

Then Northwest Florida State hit, hit, and hit some more. To the tune 22 (!) runs in a dominant 22-2 win over top-seeded Johnson County, ending the Cavaliers season.

Finally, Blinn wasted no time hitting dingers, as Cade Climie’s first-inning two-run shot was the first of five home runs for Blinn, who get to 2-0 at JUCO with a 17-7 win over Florence-Darlington Tech in 5 innings.

So here’s who’s still alive at the 2024 JUCO World Series:

(2) North West Florida State Raiders (3-1)

(4) Georgia Highlands Chargers (2-0)

(6) Blinn Buccaneers (2-0)

(8) Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers (2-1)

(9) Southern Nevada Coyotes (2-1)

Here’s what’s on deck tomorrow:

2 pm: (8) Florence-Darlington vs. (9) Southern Nevada (Game 14)

7 pm: (4) Georgia Highlands vs. (6) Blinn Buccaneers (Game 15)

The winner of Game 15 will take on Northwest Florida State Thursday at 7 pm.

The winner of Game 14 will take on the loser of Game 15 Thursday at 2 pm.

Watch above for all of today’s great action.

