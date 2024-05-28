JUCO Day 3: wild comeback, fireworks and fun

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — What a perfect day at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.

What a perfect way to end a perfect day at the @JUCOWorldSeries



Who doesn’t love a good firework show?



Place is still packed 45 minutes after the game to enjoy an awesome show at Suplizio 🎆🏟️ pic.twitter.com/vIVqBcPYPV — Big Will KREX (@BigWillKREX) May 28, 2024

From a Helicopter landing on the field to a wild 7-run comeback to some night-ending fireworks, it was a Memorial Day to remember at Suplizio Field.

Watch above for Highlights from the three games on Day 3:

Game 8: (8) Florence-Darlington Tech beats (9) Southern Nevada 9-8

FDTC will take on (6) Blinn Tuesday at 7 pm. Southern Nevada will battle Crowder Tuesday at 10 am.

Game 9: (2) North West Florida State beats (10) Shelton State 13-4

NW Florida State will take on (1) Johnson County Tuesday at 2 pm. Shelton State has been eliminated.

Game 10: (4) Georgia Highlands beats (1) Johnson County 10-1

Georgia Highlands will play the winner of FDTC and Blinn Wednesday at 7 pm. Johnson County will battle NW Florida State Tuesday at 2 pm.

Only 7 teams remain after 3 days:

(1) Johnson County (1 loss)

(2) Northwest Florida State (1 loss)

(4) Georgia Highlands (0 losses)

(5) Crowder (1 loss)

(6) Blinn (0 losses)

(8) Florence-Darlington Tech (0 losses)

(9) Southern Nevada (1 loss)

What a great tournament it’s been so far.

