JUCO basketball: Warriors hold off Cougars

Jan. 8—OTTUMWA — One week earlier, it took 20 minutes for the 12th-ranked Indian Hills basketball team to get warmed back up after a long holiday break.

On Saturday, the Warriors faced an opponent in a similar situation. Highland visited the Hellyer Student Life Center for their first game in three full weeks, looking to shake off the rest of a long lay-off.

As a result, the Warriors once again found themselves in a game that featured two very different halves. After rallying from a 10-point deficit last week to beat Cloud County, Indian Hills held on in the second half after building a 17-point lead winning 72-64 over the Cougars extending their current winning streak to six straight games.

"I'm glad we got the win, but I'm disappointed with our effort in the second half," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Josh Sash said. "I feel like we've taken a lot of steps in the right direction. We've been growing in our maturity and our consistency. In the second half, we had several guys that just were not quite locked in and took some steps backwards.

"We were fortunate into getting the win, but I'm not going to trick myself into thinking that's the type of effort we need to win as we continue the stretch of our schedule."

Highland's first game since an 86-84 double-overtime loss to Moberly Area in the William R. Bear Tournament on Dec. 16 featured a slow start offensively. The Cougars missed their first four shots from the field while the Warriors hit four of their first five shots, jumping out to an 11-2 lead including four points, four assists and two rebounds combined between Kheni Briggs and Braden Sparks.

"We came out with more energy to start in the first half," Sparks said. "Our defense was really the key to that. When we get stops, it's easier to run out in transition. Getting stops gets our guys going."

Once Highland started to hit, the Cougars gradually cut into the lead. Ramean Hinton scored on consecutive 3-pointers, cutting the IHCC lead to 13-10 before jumpers by William Beugre-Kassi and T.J. Morris, along with a 3-pointer off a rebound by David Hermes, gave the Warriors an eight-point lead with 11:48 left in the half.

"We were getting stops and we had good energy in the first half," Hermes said. "It seemed like our energy went down in the second half."

The energy of the Warriors, aided by a 24-14 rebounding edge and a 20-8 edge in bench points, helped Indian Hills extend its lead to 39-16. Highland started chipping away at the Warrior lead late in the first half, scoring six straight points in the final minute to pull within 40-25 by halftime before again fighting back in the second half cutting IHCC's 49-29 lead with 15 minutes left in half in just six minutes with a 17-7 run.

"We kind of got complacent and lazy in the second half," Briggs said. "They capitalized on that."

Sparks helped keep the Cougars at bay by sinking a 3-pointer off a offensive rebound by Beugre-Kassi while free throws by Chris Mpaka and Davontae Hall kept IHCC on top 62-50 with 6:45 left. Highland then began to make its strongest push of the night scoring 11 of the next 14 points with five turnovers, four missed free throws and three straight misses from the field halting the Warriors, cutting their lead down to 65-61 with 2:06 to play.

"We talked about our own experience last weekend about how rusty we were coming off the break and were much improved in the second half," Sash said. "Knowing this was Highland's first game back was a point of emphasis for us to really start the game off on the right foot. Looking back now, it's a good thing we did because we needed every bit of that start to help us hold on late."

The Warriors also came up with key plays in the final two minutes to hold off the Cougars. Mpaka scored inside on a feed from Kassi-Beugre, who matched Cyrus Huggard-Noel at the free throw line less than a minute earlier.

Omar Ndiaye's dunk off a feed from Troy Cole, Jr. pulled Highland within 68-64 with 1:28 left. The Cougars had a chance to get even closer in the final minute after a steal by Hinton, but a steal by Mpaka led to a foul and a pair of free throws for the IHCC sophomore forward before Briggs broke away for a game-clinching lay-up off a defensive rebound by Mpaka in the final minute.

"We talked about locking in on the defensive end late," Sash said. "You can't just flip a switch. You can't just turn it on and off. Sometimes, when you go to turn it on, it's not there. We needed to turn it on late and guard as a unit. If we could get stops, we knew we'd win the game."

Sparks, Beugre-Kassi and David Hermes each finished with 11 points to lead the Warriors in the contest. Cole, Jr. scored a game-high 20 points for Highland while Ndiaye added a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double while Hinton scored 10 points off the bench for the 8-6 Cougars.

Saturday's win marks the end of a 10-game homestand for the Warriors that stretched over the past seven weeks. For the first time in 52 days, IHCC is scheduled to play a road game on Tuesday weather permitting in Illinois at Sauk Valley.

"I'll be honest. I'd love to play every game in the Hellyer Center. I've gotten into a routine with that over the past seven weeks," Sash said. "We're going to have to regroup and figure out how to get better. We have to collectively figure out how to be our best. There's going to be a different level of focus. We're going to need everyone to be locked in."

