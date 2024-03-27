JUCO basketball: Warriors edge Wallace State at Hutch

Mar. 26—HUTCHINSON, Ks. — Trevion LaBeaux and Davonate Hall have been here before.

With the season on the line, the two most experienced players on the Indian Hills roster came through when it matter the most.

Hall and LaBeaux, the only two players that contributed to IHCC's run to the national semifinals last year, came through down the stretch to help the Warriors return to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday. The returning sophomore teammates combined to score 13 of the final 15 points for the fifth-seeded, 10th-ranked Warriors in a 63-58 win over 21st-seeded, unranked Wallace State in a hard-fought second round battle at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Hall and LaBeaux will face a familiar foe on Wednesday in the national quarterfinals as Indian Hills (28-5) will take on 13th-seeded, 15th-ranked Odessa at 5 p.m. The Warriors rallied for a thrilling 79-75 win in overtime over the Rattlers last year in Hutchinson with Hall playing 31 of the 45 minutes off the bench, matching Enoch Kalambay with a team-leading three assists, while LaBeaux scored eight points and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds in 22 minutes of last year's quarterfinal contest.

Getting the rematch with Odessa required a second-half comeback on Tuesday by Indian Hills. The Warriors were held to a season-low 18 points in the first half, allowing Wallace State to build a 26-18 halftime lead before expanding the advantage to double figures early in the second half.

LaBeaux began IHCC's comeback from a 10-point deficit, sinking just the second made 3-pointer by the Warriors in 12 attempts. Hall added a runner in the lane while Braden Sparks drove in for consecutive baskets to counter consecutive 3-pointers by Wallace State freshman Jalen Carruth, pulling Indian Hills within 36-31.

Consecutive 3-pointers by William Beurgre-Kassi and Sparks tied the game at 37-37 with 12:24 left. Wallace State (26-9) answered with jumpers by Carruth and Kendarius Anderson to go back up by four before the Warriors responded with a 9-0 run, including five points from Hall, to take a 46-41 lead with 7:39 left.

Wallace State, however, refused to go away. The Lions attacked inside, scoring twice in the paint before a pull-up jumper by Jalen Anglin gave Wallace State a 47-46 lead with under six minutes left.

T.J. Morris scored on a strong drive to the basket off a feed from Sparks to put Indian Hills back in front. From there, Hall and LaBeaux would keep the Warriors in front over the final five minutes combining to score the next 12 points for Indian Hills answering scores by Wallace State on three consecutive possessions with a clutch 3-pointer by Hall off a feed from LaBeaux putting IHCC on top 55-51 with 3:03 left.

LaBeaux sank a pair of free throws to briefly give IHCC its largest lead of the game, 57-51, with 2:17 remaining. Carruth sank a deep 3-pointer with under two minutes left, pulling Wallace State within 57-54, before Anglin spun in for a basket after a free throw by LaBeaux cutting the Warrior lead to 58-56 with one minute left.

That would be as close as Wallace State would get in the final 60 seconds of the game. Jimmie Williams was called for a foul at mid-court trying to dash in for a steal against Sparks with 17.9 seconds left, allowing the IHCC sophomore transfer from Mercer to sink two game-clinching free throws as Wallace State missed a late 3-pointer and three late free throws in the final seconds.

Hall finished with a game-high 19 points for Indian Hills while LaBeaux scored 15 points for the Warriors, sinking eight of 10 free throw attempts in the contest. Sparks added 11 points in his national tournament debut for the Warriors while Chris Mpaka led IHCC on the glass with 12 rebounds against the Lions.

Carruth scored 15 points for Wallace State in the loss while Williams scored 12 points, playing all 40 minutes against the Warriors. Kendarious Anderson added 10 points for the Lions while Randiez Eason finished just shy of a double-double, scoring eight points while matching Mpaka with a game-high 12 rebounds.