JUCO basketball: No. 13 IHCC bests Blue Devils in return home

Nov. 24—OTTUMWA — It was homecoming night, of sorts, for former and current members of the Indian Hills men's basketball team.

The current 13th-ranked Warriors returned to the Hellyer Student Life Center for the first time in 10 days. In between, Indian Hills tested themselves on the road with three consecutive road games including tough losses to top-ranked Northwest Florida State and fifth-ranked Vincennes.

The Warriors returned home looking to put in the hard work to atone for a 1-2 road trip. On Tuesday, Indian Hills proved that hard work pays off shooting a season-best 59 percent from the field while pulling away for a 96-71 win over Kansas City-Kansas, coached by former Warrior assistant Brandon Burgette.

"We were put through a lot of drills. We tried to come out here and execute as best as possible," Indian Hills sophomore guard T.J. Morris said. "We knew we had to come in and by way more disciplined on defense and collect more offensive rebounds."

The Warriors forced the visiting Blue Devils to focus their offense on the perimeter, outscoring Kansas City 54-32 in the paint throughout the contest. Indian Hills greeted their home fans with a productive opening minute on Tuesday, scoring seven points on their first three possessions including a dunk by leading scorer Trevion LaBeaux, a breakaway lay-up off a steal by Kheni Briggs and a coast-to-coast drive by Amarion Nimmers after securing a defensive rebound leading to a 3-point play that put IHCC ahead for good 7-0 just 57 seconds after the opening tip-off.

"Those first couple of minutes is always important in any basketball game," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Josh Sash said. "We chart what we call kills, which is three straight defensive stops. If we can get seven of those kills in a game, we think we're going to be in good shape."

Kansas City allowed just one 'kill' in the first half as the Blue Devils got as close as 14-12 with 12:41 left in the first half on a 3-pointer by Cameron Williford, one of 10 shots made from beyond the arc in the game by KCK. Drives to the basket by William Beugre-Kassi and LaBeaux followed with LaBeaux drawing a foul, leading to a 3-point play that put IHCC up 19-12 less than a minute later.

"The crowd just gives us energy, a different type than we have on the road," LaBeaux said. "Our crowd was into it right from the start. It hyped me up. I knew I needed to go out, play hard and do what I do best."

Indian Hills struggled to completely pull away from the Blue Devils in the first half, leading 47-39 after 20 minutes. The Warriors then used their second big run of the night to open another half to pull away from Kansas City for good, scoring 10 of the first 12 points to open the final 20 minutes, building a 57-41 lead with 16 minutes to go.

"I think we hit back-to-back kills, which is six straight defensive stops, right away in the second half," Sash said. "When we can get those stops, now we can run in transition. We've got some guys that are athletic and some guys that can shoot the ball, so when we push it we've got guys that can get out there and play pretty freely.

The guys did a good job sharing the ball, making that extra pass and finding that extra guys. The point guards pitched that thing ahead and allowed us to get a lot of easy shots."

LaBeaux, who averaged over 20 points a game during IHCC's three-game road trip, led the Warriors again on Tuesday with his fourth double-double of the season. Beside scoring 18 points, LaBeaux grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds against the Blue Devils leading IHCC to an overall 47-35 rebounding edge while bringing his current season average to 11.1 boards a game along with his 16.4-point scoring average.

"I definitely feel more confident," LaBeaux said. "Defense and rebounding was a big focus for us. We got killed in both those departments at Vincennes (an 86-76 IHCC loss last Tuesday). The main thing Coach preached at halftime and before the game to kill them on the boards."

Nimmers added 14 points against Kansas City-Kansas (5-4) for the Warriors. Briggs, Morris and Davontae Hall all added 11 points as part of the balanced effort.

"We needed to get to the basket because our perimeter shots were not falling early," Morris said. "They really couldn't stop us going to the basket. This was one of my better games, but I know I've got better games to come."

Indian Hills will continue a nine-game homestand that will take the Warriors beyond the holiday break. Next up for No. 13 IHCC (5-2) will be a match-up this Tuesday night against Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa.

"I love this homestand. You get into a routine. You get to sleep in your own bed. Anytime we can play at home more, it's great especially playing in front of the best fans in junior college basketball," Sash said. "There are some pretty good teams coming to our house. Tonkawa just broke into the top 25. We've got a couple really good classics coming up with second-ranked South Plains and defending national champion John A. Logan coming in. We've also got College of Southern Idaho and Vincennes. We learned some things from that first match-up (with Vincennes), especially physically, that hopefully we can take with us on to the court in that rematch."

