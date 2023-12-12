JUCO basketball: Hall, No. 14 IHCC beats Southern Idaho at buzzer

Dec. 11—OTTUMWA — Four weeks earlier, Davontae Hall found Braden Sparks for a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer against Moberly Area.

On Saturday night, the roles were reversed. The results, however, produced the same thrilling outcome.

Sparks found Hall across the court as the final seconds ticked away in the final game of the Reed Overhead Doors Classic and the College of Southern Idaho leading 68-66. Hall collected the pass, dribbled up against the Golden Eagle defense and lofted a high arching 3-point shot that banked in as time expired lifting 14th-ranked Indian Hills to a 69-68 win completing a perfect 2-0 weekend at home for the Warriors following an 80-75 win in overtime over third-ranked Vincennes just 24 hours earlier.

"I knew Braden would make the right play. Braden always makes the right play," Hall said. "All I had to do was to knock the shot down. I appreciate Braden for the pass. That was a big pass he made. I hit him earlier this season for a big shot. I just feel like we have a connection."

Sparks finished with 12 points, including a key 3-pointer that rattled in for the Warrior sophomore with 18.1 seconds left cutting Southern Idaho's lead to 67-66. Sparks added a steal that gave IHCC the ball with 13.4 seconds to go, but the Golden Eagles seemed to dodge a late bullet when Kehni Briggs missed a late 3-pointer for the Warriors giving CSI (8-5) a chance to escape late.

After grabbing the late rebound, Shahid Muhammad stepped to the free-throw line with 6.6 seconds left. After making the first free throw, Muhammad missed the second keeping CSI's lead at 68-66.

Sparks grabbed the rebound off the missed free throw and brought the ball up the court. With the defense moving up to prevent an open shot, Sparks passed the ball across the court through the Golden Eagle defense to Hall, who put up a high-arching contest shot off the backboard as time expired.

"I got the ball and pushed it. The first open I guy I saw was Davontae, so I swung it over to him," Sparks said. "I was screaming and going crazy. I might have been going even crazier than I did when I hit my buzzer-beater. I was running all over the place. I lost my voice because I was screaming so much.

"That was a tough pass to make. I had to jump to get it over there. One of their guys tried to shoot the gap and just missed it. It was a tough pass, but I knew Davontae was going to catch it and make it."

Hall led the Warriors with 15 points in the win while matching Sparks with a team-leading three steals. Chris Mpaka added a double-double for Indian Hills with 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds going up against Muhammad, who opened the night with an impressive dunk over the IHCC freshman and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

"I fight hard for my team," Mpaka said. "The challenge is not easy. It's hard. I like to play tough because basketball is not easy. We fought and we won. I did not want to lose this game. It doesn't matter who I'm going up against. If it's a 6-10 guy, someone smaller or someone taller, the challenge is still the same."

Indian Hills had to overcome the physical challenge of battling the Golden Eagles less than 24 hours after going overtime to avenge an earlier loss to Vincennes. Hall scored a career-high 17 points to pace IHCC in an 80-75 victory over the third-ranked Trailblazers, playing 41 of a possible 45 minutes in Friday's hard-fought win.

"People were tired coming out of that game. There were a lot of guys that played some big minutes," Hall said. "It was hard to readjust and get our minds focused on this game because everyone was so tired."

Indian Hills was able to jump out to an early lead, using a 10-0 run that included six points from T.J. Morris to build a 27-15 first-half lead.

"The group that we had out there were guys that had some fresher legs," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Josh Sash said. "T.J. was in that group off the bench. Amarion (Nimmers) was off the bench in that group. Will (Beugre-Kassi) was in that group. Those guys, having played a ton of minutes the previous night, had the juice and the energy that catapulted us to a good lead."

Southern Idaho, however, was able to chip away at IHCC's lead pulling within 37-35 by halftime. The Golden Eagles continued their run early in the second half, taking advantage of seven straight misses from the field by the Warriors and four turnovers to score the first eight points out of the locker room, opening a 43-37 lead.

"I thought our team looked tired at times, which is to be expected a night after being pushed into overtime and having to lean on our starters for a significant number of minutes," Sash said. "We tried to roll through and steal some minutes in the first half. We had our ups and downs. Our energy wasn't great for the majority of the night, but in the end we made enough plays to win the game."

The Warriors were able to regain a 47-45 lead after a tip-in and a pair of key rebounds during a 10-2 run for IHCC midway through the second half. The teams would continue to battle back and forth down the stretch with a 7-0 run by Southern Idaho opening a 63-57 lead for the Golden Eagles with 1:24 to go.

Sparks, however, drew a late foul to give IHCC a chance sinking a pair of free throws that cut CSI's lead to 63-59. Hall drove in for a 3-point play with 47.4 seconds left, pulling the Warriors within 63-62 before a 3-point play by Jones gave the Golden Eagles a four-point lead with 24.2 seconds to go.

"It took a lot of grit to win these two games this weekend," Sash said. "Just to have the grit to make the plays even when you're hurt and you're tired. We try to put the guys in those situations in practice where they have to battle back from behind late in games. The guys did a really good job of putting that into work in these last two games."

Johnson led Southern Idaho with a game-high 18 points on Saturday while Jones added 17 points. Morris scored 10 points off the bench for IHCC.

Indian Hills (9-3) will host Seward County on Thursday. It will be the final game for the Warriors before a two-week holiday break.

