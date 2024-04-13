JUCO baseball: Warriors soar past Panthers

Apr. 12—CENTERVILLE — One walk here. One walk there.

The Indian Hills baseball team has proven that even the smallest opening can lead to a big inning. Once again on Wednesday, the Warriors took advantage of the smallest opportunities to put together decisive rallies, using a pair of walks in the opening inning to set the table for a four-run start to their Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) contest with Ellsworth.

The Panthers never recovered and were ultimately put away early by another big Warrior rally in the sixth. Two more walks and a hit batter helped aid a seven-run sixth inning surge that allowed Indian Hills to clinch a 13-3 win, the 11th in 14 games played so far this season at Pat Daugherty Field.

"If you don't play clean baseball against us, we can really put up some runs in a heartbeat," Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. "It's not like the new wave of baseball where teams put up runs in a hurry by hitting the ball out of the park. We can get some back-to-back hits going after those miscues. It's kind of fun to watch."

Both of the big innings produced by Indian Hills on Wednesday had one common factor. Both included a two-run triples by Fano Cruz.

Opening walks drawn by Endi Jaquez and Raul Torres turned into an early 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI single by J.J. Dutton. That's when Cruz stepped up for the first time, driving a pitch into the gap in right-center field to bring home Torres and Dutton while hustling around the bases for an early three-base knock that gave Indian Hills an early three-run advantage.

"Coach Torres always tells us that less is more, so I've been working on trying to take a simple approach at the plate," Cruz said. "When I'm in that situation, I just try to take some pitches and time the pitcher up."

Cruz would close out the opening inning scoring on a sacrifice fly to right by Logan Myers, giving Indian Hills a 4-0 lead. Ellsworth would have a response in the third inning, putting four of the first five batters on base with an RBI double by Gabriel Monosmith and an RBI single by Tanner Short helped cut IHCC's edge to 4-3.

Kurtis Smith, however, came on to preserve the Warrior lead stranding Short at second with the potential tying run by forcing Dariel Colon into an inning-ending groundout to short. Smith would allow just one hit, a lead-off single by Max Watson in the fourth, while setting down 10 of 11 Panthers faced over 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on the mound.

"We needed someone to come in and control the strike zone. Kurtis was really good about that," Torrez said. "I really take pride in our bullpen. You need good starters, but I really try to make sure the guys coming out of the bullpen know they shouldn't take it as a demotion. It's very important for all of our pitchers whether they're starting or not to come in and shut down teams for multiple innings. They're major pieces to winning."

While Smith was holding down the fort on the mound for the Warriors, the middle of the battling line-up was stringing together more clutch hits to extend IHCC's lead. Zachari Pace, Logan Myers and Dylan Sayles each stepped up in the third and fifth innings to string together a series of hits that helped the Warriors regain momentum starting with a two-out double in the bottom of the third by Pace that was followed by the first of two straight RBI hits for Myers, giving Indian Hills a 5-3 lead.

"We have a lot of confidence in every guy in our batting order, but we do a good job in that part of the line-up of getting a bat on the ball and putting it in play," Myers said. "With runners in scoring position, you just want to get the ball in play and let the game do the rest.

"You can't have a quick inning when a team starts to come back. It's important, especially with two outs, to make the other team work more than they need to. You just try to scratch across what you can. Pace getting that hit with two outs was big and being an aggressive base runner to get himself in scoring position set things up for myself and Dylan to put the bat on the ball and hit the ball hard somewhere."

Another string of hits by Pace, Myers and Sayles extended IHCC's lead to 6-3 in the fifth. The Warriors then put the game out of reach as Cruz ignited another rally with a triple down the line in right, bringing in Jaquez and Torres for the first of seven runs scored by the Warriors with the second of six hits for Indian Hills in the inning.

"I was feeling pretty good at the plate. I was hitting some hard line drives," Cruz said. "We just had to stay competitive the whole game."

Indian Hills (26-8, 11-4 ICCAC) welcomes in Northeast Community College out of Nebraska for a three-game series this weekend. Action at Pat Daugherty Field begins with a doubleheader on Saturday between the teams starting at 1 p.m.

