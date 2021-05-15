JUCO baseball: Warriors force decisive regional title game

May 15—COUNCIL BLUFFS — After coming within three outs of taking the first game in the 2021 Region XVI championship series, the Indian Hills baseball team bounced back quickly on Friday to force a third and decisive game with fifth-ranked Iowa Western.

The Warriors took advantage of two early errors by the Reivers in the second game of the series, scoring three runs in the first inning and never looking back. C.J. Castillo had three hits and scored three runs while Noel Perez doubled twice and drove in two for IHCC in a 6-2 win at Doc Ross Field, sending the two teams into a winner-take-all showdown on Saturday starting at Noon after Iowa Western's 4-3 win in game one.

Indian Hills (38-13) nearly put themselves into position to sweep Iowa Western (50-9), scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning of game one to take a 3-2 lead. Samuel Fortier's seeing-eye single into shallow center with the bases loaded brought home the two runs with two outs that put the Warriors on top.

Maddux Hoaglund carried that lead into the ninth, seeking to improve to 8-0 on the mound for the Warriors by polishing off the opening-game win. Instead, Iowa Western rallied as Dylan Robertson opened the ninth with a double to right and scored on a single to center by Benjamin Palmer, ending Hoaglund's day with the score tied at 3-3.

After relief pitcher Dade Hensley forced Alec Patino to ground out, Trenton Harris brought home the winning run singling down the third-base line to bring home Palmer with the winning run for Iowa Western. Nick Marshall would not suffer the same fate as Hoaglund, allowing just one run to Iowa Western in game two through six innings before Gavin Hinckley officially shut the door on the Reivers, working around an eighth-inning run to keep the Warriors comfortably in front.

JUCO BASEBALL

Iowa Western 4, Indian Hills 3

IHCC 000 003 000 — 3 9 0

IWCC 110 000 002 — 4 9 0

Indian Hills battery — Maddux Hoaglund (L, 7-1) (8IP, 8H, 4R, 4ER, 4K, 3BB, HBP) and Dade Hensley (1/3IP, H), Dave Janssen catching.

2B — Arturo Rodriguez.

Hits — Ren Tachioka 2-2, Pier-Olivier Boucher 2-4, Janssen 1-3, Noel Perez 1-3, C.J. Castillo 1-4, Rodriguez 1-4, Samuel Fortier 1-5.

RBI — Fortier 2, Janssen.

Runs — Perez, Rodriguez, Ricardo Van Grieken.

Iowa Western battery — Evan O'Toole (5 1/3IP, 6H, 5K), Harrison Cook (2/3IP, H, 3R, 3ER, 2HBP), Connor Mackay (IP, H, BB) and Jake Leger (W, 3-1) (2IP, H, 5K), Carter Wright catching.

2B — Alec Patino, Dylan Robertson.

3B — Benjamin Palmer.

Hits — Palmer 3-4, Robertson 2-4, Trenton Harris 1-3, Patino 1-3, Kyle Huckstorf 1-4, Logan Jordan 1-4.

RBI — Harris, Palmer, Patino, Robertson.

Runs — Palmer 2, Jaden Brown, Wright.

Indian Hills 6, Iowa Western 2

IWCC 100 000 010 — 2 9 2

IHCC 310 100 01x — 6 8 0

Iowa Western battery — Peyton Zabel (L, 8-2) (4IP, 7H, 5R, 2ER, 3K, BB, HBP), Braden Berry (3IP, 2K, BB, 3HBP) and Samson Holcomb (IP, H, R, ER, K, BB), Logan Jordan catching.

2B — Alex Patino, Dylan Robertson.

3B — Benjamin Palmer.

Hits — Patino 2-3, Brady Prewitt 1-3, Kyle Huckstrof 1-4, Dayvin Johnson 1-4, Jordan 1-4, Palmer 1-4, Robertson 1-4, Chase Spoonemore 1-4.

RBI — Jordan, Patino.

Runs — Huckstorf, Palmer.

Indian Hills battery — Nick Marshall (W, 7-1) (6IP, 8H, R, ER, 2K, 2BB) and Gavin Hinckley (3IP, H, R, ER, 2K), Dave Janssen catching.

2B — Noel Perez 2.

Hits — C.J. Castillo 3-4, Perez 2-4, Tucker Ebest 1-3, Janssen 1-3, Arturo Rodriguez 1-3.

RBI — Perez 2, Ricardo Van Grieken 2, Ebest, Rodriguez.

Runs — Castillo 3, Samuel Fortier, Ren Tachioka, Van Grieken.