JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum signs with UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP men’s basketball landed a huge signing on Wednesday.

UTEP announced that NJCAA Second-Team All-American and former consensus top 100 and four-star prospect Ahamad Bynum signed his national letter of intent to compete with the UTEP men’s basketball team beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Bynum is a 6’3” guard from Chicago, Illinois with two years of eligibility.

Bynum comes to UTEP after spending the 2023-24 season at Trinity Valley Community College.

Bynum poured in a team-leading 18.3 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per contest and 1.6 steals per game while starting all 35 tilts. Bynum’s play last season earned him NJCAA Second-Team All-America status.

“We are fired up that Ahamad Bynum has chosen to join our UTEP Basketball family and share in the goals we have for this upcoming season. Dating back to Coach Haskins’s earliest teams, this program has thrived on a Chicago pipeline. I couldn’t be any more excited to add to that lineage of talent here at UTEP. He is a dynamic player with a natural gift to score the basketball, and a love for this game that is unmatched. This type of work ethic accompanied with his winning mentality are all reasons he has been a top priority for our staff in the recruiting process. He is coming off a Region XIV Championship and advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament this season at one of the most storied junior colleges in the country in Trinity Valley where he was coached and mentored by Martin Levinson and Guy Furr. We couldn’t be more excited for what he brings to our roster for the 2024-25 season!” UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding (UTEP Athletics)

Bynum’s move to UTEP also marks his return to the division one level. Bynum signed with DePaul out of Simeon High School. Bynum did not appear in a game in the 2021-22 season but played in 11 games the following season.

