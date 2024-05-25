JUCO 2024: Meet the 10 teams fighting for a title

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The time has come.

We are no longer days from Baseball’s biggest tournament – the Junior College World Series (yeah that’s right, I said it) – beginning at Suplizio Field.

We are hours.

Soon to be minutes.

First Pitch: Saturday, May 25, 9 a.m.

And this year’s field is as fascinating as ever.

Anyone – from the 10-seed Shelton State (who was one of just three teams here this year that were in it last year) to the top-seed Johnson County (who was also here last year) – can take home that title.

Watch above to hear from players and coaches from ALL 10 teams at the 2024 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.

Think you know who will take it home? Let me know on X (Twitter) @BigWillKREX

