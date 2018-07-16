Jubilant Photos of the Wild Celebrations on the Streets of Paris After France's World Cup Win

When full time struck on France's 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup, for the losers there came the tears, and for the winners the scenes of jubilation on the field and in the streets back home. The World Cup win came 20 years after France's first Cup in 1998, on what was then known as the "Rainbow Team," a diverse squad that for a moment united an often racially divided country. Likewise, 14 members of this current 23-man squad are of African descent, which led goalscorer Antoine Griezmann to declare, "That's the France we love. Different origins but we are all united." In that spirit, the streets of Paris erupted in a wild celebration that lasted deep into the night, with fans dog-piling on top of one another, climbing light posts and statues, throwing flares into the sky and caution to the wind. (In fact, there was a bit of violence and some shop looting, as well, with police at one point resorting to water canons to calm the crowds.) Here's what the madness looked like on the ground.

Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine. Scenes from the streets of Paris after France wins the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Arturo Olmos for W Magazine.