This is Juanyeh Thomas’s pathway to bigger role with Cowboys

When the Cowboys added Juanyeh Thomas as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) in 2022, it wasn’t met with much fanfare throughout the base. Flashy, new draft picks and more notable UDFA’s, like Markquese Bell, carried most of the media attention. Aiding in Thomas’ invisibility was the logjam at the safety position ahead of him. In addition to Bell, the Cowboys had Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson all clearly positioned ahead of him on the depth chart. There wasn’t much reason for the general public to know who the former Georgia Tech safety was at that point in time.

In summer of 2023 that all changed. With the logjam at safety still firmly in place, Thomas forced onlookers to acknowledge his presence. A strong training camp coupled with a handful of highlight plays in the preseason ensured Thomas a spot on the final roster and a place in the hearts and minds of Cowboys Nation thereafter.

Now entering his third professional season, Thomas still has a significant hill to climb. Kearse may be gone but Wilson, Hooker and Bell are more entrenched than ever before. Carving out a bigger role on defense isn’t going to be easy. The Cowboys aren’t expected to run as many nickel and dime looks in 2024 so the overall snaps at the safety position are likely to drop. Thomas will need to show special qualities if he hopes to build on his 190 defensive snaps from a season ago.

Thomas, 6-foot-1, 212-pounds, isn’t a physically imposing presence. He’s highly athletic and fluid in his movements but he’s not explosive or burner fast. He’s struggled with man coverage assignments dating back to college and isn’t an optimal fit to cover receivers or tight ends out of the slot as many safeties often do.

But it’s what he does do well that could carve him out a niche on the Dallas defense. And the regime change at defensive coordinator could help make that possible.

Mike Zimmer is the new head honcho on defense in 2024. The former Vikings coach brings with him more split safety looks and greater demand on his secondary.

In Geoff Collins’ scheme at Georgia Tech, Thomas was often asked to play various coverage safety roles. From single high to different split looks, Thomas was well versed in a number of roles. These where roles he executed well, and these are the roles that could see him get more opportunities for the Cowboys.

Taking a quick inventory of Dallas’ safety room, it appears there will be opportunities in the back half for a safety that can play in a 2-high role. Since Wilson and Bell are both at their best closer to the line of scrimmage, Thomas could find himself competing for snaps as 2-high safety alongside Hooker. It’s that role where his intelligence and consistency can win Zimmer over and it’s there where he could carve out a greater role in passing situations.

Thomas is unlikely to leap the other three safeties entirely but his ability to play zone coverage well and his proficiency in open field tackling should get him in a rotation.

