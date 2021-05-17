Juantarius Bryant will try out for NFL teams after claiming he was tricked about Falcons tryout

There might be a happy ending to Juantarius Bryant's story after all. Bryant will try out for NFL teams just days after he said he was tricked into believing he had a tryout with the Atlanta Falcons.

Bryant, a defensive back, will take part in a HUB Football event May 23. NFL teams — including the Falcons — are expected to be at the event, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

HUB Football has invited Austin Peay DB, Juantarius Bryant to its May 23 event, per source. Bryant was the victim of a tryout hoax last week, but now will attend the HUB event, as will the Falcons and others. Veteran agent Don Yee founded HUB as a new path for players to the NFL. https://t.co/doP5S5ggqz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2021

HUB Football was created by agent Don Yee. It serves as a "developmental product designed specifically to help propel street free agent professional football players toward their next professional football destination," according to its website. Players must be invited to take part in HUB Football's camp.

Juantarius Bryant tricked into thinking he had Falcons tryout

The news comes a day after Bryant said he was turned away from the Falcons' facility. Bryant claims he received text messages from a person claiming to be Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees regarding a tryout. When Bryant showed up at the facility, he found out the whole thing was a hoax. Pees was not the person texting Bryant.

Bryant called the situation "one of the most embarrassing things that has ever happened to me."

Bryant last played for Austin Peay in 2019. That season, Bryant record 108 total tackles and had four passes broken up.

