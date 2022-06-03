Juancho Hernangomez sounds off on his time with Boston

The Boston Celtics have made an epic recovery, getting all the way to the NBA Finals, after a very rocky start to the season. Juancho Hernangomez, who was with the team at the beginning of the season, shared his personal experience from his time in Boston.

He obviously was not happy with the structure of the team or with the attitudes of the star players which is what probably led to the slow start.

Per Daniel Arribas @ El Pais:

It was very hard. There was no communication. I didn’t know what was expected of me. There were many super selfish players, no team building. I lost my love for basketball a bit.

Something happened midway through the season and the entire script was flipped and the team completely changed. The players now know what they are doing and play more selflessly which is probably what Hernangomez meant. The order and structure seem as though it is fixed and the stars play for the team rather than themselves. A major turnaround for sure.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

List

'Nobody deserves to be here more than him': Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown talk about Al Horford's elite NBA Finals play

Related