Juan Toscano-Anderson thanks Warriors in emotional goodbye after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is a Los Angeles Laker, but he will never forget his time with the Warriors.

Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers on day one of NBA free agency, his agent confirmed on Thursday.

And on Friday, the East Oakland native broke his silence on the news.

But with all that said, Iâ€™m extremely excited to be a Laker. New opportunities, new chapter of my life. The story is still being written! — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) July 1, 2022

His former teammate Steph Curry, aka the 2022 NBA Finals MVP, sent a heartfelt goodbye to JTA on Thursday.

The two grew close over the years and their relationship was displayed before every game with their iconic pregame dance.

Always a champ and always doing it for Oaklandâ€¦good luck my guy Juan T pic.twitter.com/thUW4OGyDi — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 1, 2022

Golden State didn’t extend a qualifying offer to Toscano-Anderson ($2.1 million), The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, citing sources.

It was originally believed that the Warriors might try to bring back Toscano-Anderson, but as the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau reported, a roster crunch and financial concerns resulted in the Warriors letting him become an unrestricted free agent.

Toscano-Anderson was an instant fan favorite, and his inspiring story made him respected by the world.

He became the first player of Mexican descent to win an NBA championship, and was the first Mexican player to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk contest back in February.

Now, just over 360 miles south from where he grew up, the sky is the limit for JTA and the barriers he will continue to break.

