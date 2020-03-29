Plenty of phenomenal players have taken the court in a Warriors jersey.

From current star and two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry all the way back to 1975 NBA Finals MVP Rick Barry, Golden State could field a pretty incredible all-time roster.

When asked to put together a starting five for this hypothetical all-time squad, young guard Juan Toscano-Anderson elected to throw a quicker lineup on the court.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With the tallest player in that five being Stephen Jackson at 6-foot-8, this truly would be one of the smallest lineups a team could send out in the modern NBA.

[RELATED: Warriors' 2017 Finals Game 2 win was Steph, KD at best]

The Houston Rockets started experimenting with some very small lineups during the 2019-20 season, getting some mixed results.

One thing is for sure: This five would have an unbelievable amount of fun on the court together. Combining the two stars of the "We Believe" team in Jackson and Baron Davis with the trio at the epicenter of the Warriors' dynastic run in Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Curry could create some pretty special moments.

With no live NBA action for the foreseeable future, there's plenty of time to see just how dominant this squad could be in NBA 2K.

Juan Toscano-Anderson reveals his Warriors all-time starting five originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area