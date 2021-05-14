  • Oops!
Juan Toscano-Anderson shares emotional phone call with mother after Warriors extension

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
A lifetime of hard work and waiting paid off on Thursday for Golden State Warriors guard Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Six years into a professional career that has so far consisted of time in the G League and foreign teams, Toscano-Anderson signed a fully guaranteed two-year contract extension with his hometown team according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

It might be a minor move in the grand scheme of the NBA, but it's a life-changing moment for the 28-year-old. And his mother, Patricia Toscano, who received a phone call during his news conference. 

The call left Toscano-Anderson in tears:

"I just wanted to tell you that I'm so proud of you, son," Toscano said. "I'm so glad that you never gave up. I'm just so happy that God has given you the desires of your heart. I've been praying for this for you for — what just makes you happy. And everything that you have so hard worked for."

Juan Toscano-Anderson is an incredible story

Toscano-Anderson is currently averaging 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in his second season with the Warriors. Prior to this season, he had played in 13 career games, all with last season's last-place team.

Toscano-Anderson's rise has been one of the most inspiring in the league this year. The Oakland native went undrafted out of Marquette in 2015 after averaging 8.3 points per game in his senior year, and that very well could have been it for his basketball career. Per the San Francisco Chronicle, he didn't even have an offer to play overseas. After two months of living with his mother, he got a shot with the Mexican national team, then an offer from the Soles de Mexicali in Mexico.

From there, Toscano-Anderson would turn into one of the biggest basketball stars in Mexico, winning MVP honors and two championships with the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional. That eventually propelled him back to where it all started, earning a shot with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018.

Now, six years after not hearing his name called in the draft, Toscano-Anderson has worked his way up to the top league in the world and is there to stay for at least two years.

