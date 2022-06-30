Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lakers agree to contract in free agency, agent says

JTA leaves Warriors for deal with Lakers, agent confirms originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dub Nation knew Juan Toscano-Anderson's tenure with the Warriors was likely over, but it became official shortly after the NBA's free agency period began.

Toscano-Anderson has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State fan favorite's agent Erika Ruiz confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes Thursday afternoon.

The news comes after Golden State did not extend a qualifying offer to Toscano-Anderson ($2.1 million), as The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, citing sources, making the 29-year-old Oakland native an unrestricted free agent.

Toscano-Anderson spent the first three years of his career with Golden State and won his first NBA championship with his hometown team this past season.

In 139 games played, Toscano-Anderson averaged 4.8 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 52.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range.

Quickly becoming a fan favorite as an energetic two-way player off the bench for Golden State last season, Toscano-Anderson's rise to NBA lightening rod earned him a spot in the 2022 dunk contest.

He celebrated with the hometown crowd in the Warriors' championship parade down Market Street in San Francisco, a perfect send-off for the Oakland native.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast