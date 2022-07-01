Juan Toscano-Anderson will join the Lakers

One of the biggest goals and needs for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer was to upgrade their depth and talent at the wing spot.

The men they signed last summer to play that spot, Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony, by and large, failed to do so and proved they were over the hill.

General manager Rob Pelinka said recently that another goal the team had was to get younger.

On Thursday, L.A. moved the needle a bit in all those aspects by getting forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to agree to a contract.

Toscano-Anderson spent the last three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, where he earned an NBA championship earlier this month.

Free agent forward Juan Tuscano-Anderson — member of Golden State Warriors championship team — has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Erika Ruiz of @KlutchSports tells @YahooSports. https://t.co/0eNzwHyMng — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

He is 6-foot-6 and weighs about 209 pounds, and he is known as a decent defender who can also knock down outside shots, although his 3-point shooting accuracy has gone up and down over time.

Toscano-Anderson went undrafted in 2015 and spent some time playing internationally and in the G League before finding his way onto the Warriors.

