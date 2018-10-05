All of Juan Soto's rookie season milestones and accomplishments

The Nats' teenage phenom showed us what it meant to do "Juan Soto things." Check out our list of everything he accomplished in his rookie year.

Juan Soto made his major league debut with the Nationals on May 20, 2018, and the rest has been, both literally and figuratively, history. The Nats' 19-year old rookie phenom took the baseball world by storm, doing things a player his age had never done before.

He clubbed long home runs, many of them to the opposite field. He drew walks at a ridiculous rate. He was so good, ignorant announcers questioned his age. In short, he just kept doing "Juan Soto things."

Juan Soto on what he's done to get things going at the plate after a brief slump:



"Just keep doing Juan Soto things."



— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) September 2, 2018

To commemorate his incredible year, which could likely end with him being named NL Rookie of the Year, we've compiled a list of everything Soto accomplished during his first year in the majors. Fair warning: it's a long list.

1. First player born in 1998 to play in the majors (per The Washington Post)

2. Youngest player to homer in Nats history, and first teenager to homer in a MLB game since Bryce Harper in Sept. 2012 (per ESPN)



Juan Soto's first MLB start.



Juan Soto's first MLB hit.



Juan Soto's first MLB HR.



Juan Soto's first MLB RBI ... and second MLB RBI ... and third MLB RBI. pic.twitter.com/WZROZwD89c











— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 21, 2018

3. Youngest player to be intentionally walked since Ken Griffey, Jr. in June 1989



4. Also the youngest player since Griffey to homer in a game at Yankee Stadium





5. Most multi-HR games (3) by a teenager in MLB history



Juan Soto's 3 multi-HR games are the most by a teenager in @MLB history. pic.twitter.com/sW2vbOeipM — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 12, 2018

6. Most multi-walk games (16) by a teenager in MLB history

7. Youngest player to steal three bases in a single game

This was Juan Soto's 15th career multi-walk game.



The previous @MLB record for a teenager was Mel Ott with 11. pic.twitter.com/kDZX4aZJDh



— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 15, 2018

8. First teenager to reach base safely in at least 21 straight games since Mickey Mantle in 1951, and only the third teenager to do so since 1920 (per MLB.com)



9. First Nats rookie to win three NL Rookie of the Month awards (per MASN)



10. Highest OBP (.406) and OPS (.923) for a teenager in MLB history, and the only teenager in MLB history with an OBP of .400 or above (per Baseball-Reference.com)









11. Most walks (79) by a teenager in MLB history, only teenager to walk more than 60 times in a season (per Baseball-Reference.com)



12. Tied for second-most HRs by a teenager (22), level with Bryce Harper and trailing only Tony Conigliaro (24) (per Baseball-Reference.com)





