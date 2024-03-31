Juan Soto's ninth-inning single helps Yankees secure series-opening sweep of Astros

The Yankees defeated the Houston Astros, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

Here are some takeaways...

- After falling behind in each of the first three games of this series, the Yankees were finally able to jump out to an early lead, as Jose Trevino drove in Giancarlo Stanton, with a two-out bloop hit in the second.

- Receiving his first start with Anthony Volpe who is battling a stomach bug, Jon Berti came through for the Yanks two innings later with a two-out run-scoring hit of his own.

- Clarke Schmidt was terrific early on in his regular season debut, as he only allowed a Jose Altuve solo homer and struck out five the first two times through the order. Houston got to him in the sixth, though, as doubles from Altuve and Kyle Tucker resulted in their second run of the game. Jonathan Loaisiga entered and almost escaped without further damage, but Yanier Diaz drove in the tying run with a single.

- It was Juan Soto who played hero for the Yankees in this one, though, as he picked up a trio of hits and scored a run. With the game still tied at three in the ninth, the superstar outfielder worked a terrific at-bat and lined a go-ahead RBI single to left off Josh Hader to put the Yanks ahead in the top of the ninth.

- Clay Holmes came on in the bottom of the ninth and ran into some trouble, but he was helped out by his defense to retire the heart of Houston's lineup and secure his third save of the season and the four-game series sweep.

- This is the first time the Yankees have started the season 4-0 since 2003.

MVP of the Game

Soto got the big hit for the Yanks as he capped off a strong opening series with a 3-for-5 showing at the plate.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Yankees head to Chase Field to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:40 p.m.

Luis Gil looks to build off his tremendous spring showing as he takes the ball against RHP Ryne Nelson.