Washington Nationals fans everywhere lost it when Juan Soto single-handedly gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead in Game 6 of the World Series. After all, that swing helped force a decisive Game 7.

To Soto's childhood baseball coaches, the home run carries a little bit of a different meaning. That much is clear from their reaction to Soto's blast.

Two of Juan Soto's childhood coaches, Rafael Zapata and Jeysson Adon, react to his Game 6 homer. 🗣 🇩🇴 @MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/K0frXUBDsY — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's a bit of a role reversal, as the coaches, Rafael Zapata and Jeysson Adon, looked the part of children with their uncontrollable joy. Their pure excitement lead to yelling, clapping, hugging, high-fiving, jumping and chest-pounding.

Soto put the Nationals up for good with his fifth-inning blast off Justin Verlander and carried his bat all the way to first base in response to Alex Bregman doing the same for the Astros. In six games against Houston, Soto has hit .304 with three home runs and six RBI.

He has come up clutch all season for the Nats, so it's no surprise that he did so again in Game 6. No matter how many times he does, it somehow gets more and more exciting each time.

This is the kind of wholesome content that fans live for, the kind that reminds us why sports are so great. Whatever happens in Game 7, everything that Soto has done this season will forever be remembered.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

Story continues

Juan Soto's childhood coaches have classic reaction to his Game 6 home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington