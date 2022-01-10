Juan Soto's brother, Elian, now expected to sign with Nationals instead of Mets: reports

Elian Soto in Mets gear sitting in dugout 2021

The Mets, per multiple reports and a post from the player himself, had been expected to sign Washington Nationals star Juan Soto's brother, Elian Soto, during the next International Free Agency period.

However, in a bizarre reversal, Elian Soto is now expected to sign with the Nats instead of the Mets, per multiple reports.

According to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic, the deal likely won't be official until January of 2023.



Not a lot is known about Elian Soto, who lives in the Dominican Republic, but one of the best players in baseball recently said something eye-opening about him.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. told Hector Gomez that Elian, who played in 2021 at the age of 15, hits the ball "harder than Juan Soto when he was 15 years old."



In a workout video posted two weeks ago, Elian Soto wore full Mets gear and captioned it "Are you ready for what’s coming this year?"

Below is the workout video and a recent video of Soto hitting...