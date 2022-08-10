Juan Soto ugly outfield misplay gifts Giants two early runs vs. Padres

Soto's ugly misplay in outfield gifts Giants two early runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After hitting his first home run in a San Diego Padres uniform on Tuesday night, Juan Soto made his first major Padres gaffe during Wednesday’s game that worked out extremely well for the Giants.

San Francisco already led 1-0 at Petco Park when Austin Slater came up to bat in the top of the third with runners on first and second. He proceeded to poke a soft line drive to right field off Padres pitcher Sean Manaea.

Thinking he could snag the ball on a short hop and perhaps make a play at the plate, Soto came charging in -- and let the ball get by him.

Luis González scored from first and Austin Wynns easily made it home from second, with Slater sprinting all the way to third on the error by the Padres’ newly-acquired superstar.

The Soto blunder gifted the Giants two runs and gave them an early 3-0 lead. However, Soto made up for his mistake in the bottom half of the inning by singling and scoring a run in San Diego's rally that saw them take the lead.

It’s just another reminder that baseball truly is a game of give and take.

Sometimes you’re hitting bombs, and sometimes you’re bombing in the outfield.

