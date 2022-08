TheStreet.com

While Tesla is currently getting a lot of flack for a number of fire risk-related recalls, this is actually something that is fairly common across the auto industry. Due to their high-voltage, lithium-ion batteries used to keep them running, electric vehicles are particularly prone to shorting into a fire that is larger and more difficult to control than what is typically seen with gas-powered engines. The latest auto company to put out a recall notice is German luxury car maker BMW .