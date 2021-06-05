Juan Soto stares down Phillies’ Zack Wheeler after home run

Juan Soto stares down Zack Wheeler after HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Juan Soto is heating up.

The Nationals’ slugger entered this week on a 3-for-23 skid, carrying a .772 OPS uncharacteristic for a player that won a Silver Slugger last season. Playing a pair of division rivals in the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, Soto has turned things around this week with three home runs including this opposite-field blast Friday.

3 HR in 4 games for Juan Soto. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/y9mf9pKusg — MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2021

Once he knew the ball was gone, Soto turned his gaze to Phillies starter Zack Wheeler for a few seconds before running the bases. Soto also turned back to look at Wheeler after crossing home plate. It’s unclear when the beef began between them, but Wheeler was also spotted giving Soto a long look after a strikeout earlier in the game.

Soto’s blast gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead in the seventh.