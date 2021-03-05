Juan Soto has perfect response for Braves fan's troll attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If come for Juan Soto on Twitter, you best not miss.

One Braves fan tried trolling the Nationals' superstar in a response to a video of his guest spot on ESPN's broadcast of Washington's loss to the Mets Thursday. The tweet asked if Soto had an "eagle eye" in reference to his perfect vision, and the Braves fan mentioned that what he doesn't have is a Rookie of the Year award.

Soto then replied with the trump card; a World Series ring.

💍😉 — Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) March 5, 2021

Soto, of course, came in second place in the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year voting to Ronald Acuna Jr. Still, Soto is obviously more than fine with the championship, one that he had a heavy hand in delivering to the Nats' faithful.

With the Nats retooling their roster to make another deep playoff run and the Braves coming off a loss in the NLCS to the Dodgers, the NL East should be one of the most entertaining division races in baseball this season. That's without even mentioning a much improved Mets team and two clubs in the Phillies and Marlins who very well could push the top three for a Wild-Card spot.