Juan Soto is now projected to earn more than $500 million on next contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike DePrisco
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Soto projected to earn more than $500M on next contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Juan Soto has been on an absolute tear to close out the 2021 season, catapulting himself into the NL MVP conversation and potentially earning himself some more money down the line. 

Spotrac, a sports payroll and salary cap database, now projects Soto to earn a 15-year, $503 million contract whenever he signs his next deal. It's the first time Spotrac has ever projected a player to earn more than $500 million on his next contract. 

Soto earning half a billion dollars would be the biggest contract in MLB history, passing Mike Trout's 10-year, $360 million extension he signed with the Angels in 2019 and Mookie Betts' 12-year, $365 million extension with the Dodgers. 

Whether or not he'd get $500 million remains to be seen, as he still has three more years under team control before hitting free agency in 2025. The Nationals could come to terms on an extension with Soto before that date, when there's still no precedent for a $400 million extension, let alone $500 million. 

It's hard to imagine Soto not being worth every penny of that deal, though. At just 22 years old, he's already established himself as one of the best hitters on the planet and has put up Barry Bonds-like numbers during the final month of the 2021 campaign. 

Over the last 16 games, Soto is slashing .537/.653/.926, with four doubles, a triple and five home runs. The last time a player hit .500/.650/.900 during a 16-game stretch was Bonds in 2004, per Stathead. Bonds won his fourth-straight MVP award in 2004 and recorded the third-highest OPS (1.42) of all time during that season. 

For now, Soto can simply focus on continuing to hit the cover off the ball over the final nine games of the Nationals' season. He's closing fast on Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr. for the NL MVP award. 

Recommended Stories

  • Soto takes over NL batting lead, Nationals beat Marlins 7-5

    Juan Soto took over the NL batting lead, getting three hits and three RBIs to help the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 Wednesday night. “I try to motivate myself every day,” Soto said.

  • Jed Hoyer: Cubs to be ‘more active' in free agency this offseason

    Team president Jed Hoyer said the Cubs, who have roster holes to fill and financial flexibility, will be active players in free agency this winter.

  • Bryce Harper plays catch with lucky Phillies fan at Citizens Bank Park

    How cool is this?

  • UFC 266 video: Nick Diaz, Robbie Lawler on weight for Diaz’s comeback fight

    Nick Diaz's UFC 266 comeback fight vs. Robbie Lawler after nearly seven years away is official.

  • Hernández: Dodgers' championship mettle keeping them in NL West title chase

    Even when they don't play their best, the resilient Dodgers find ways to win and stay on the heels of the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title.

  • Juan Soto's solo home run

    Juan Soto launches a solo home run to left field, extending the Nationals' lead to 2-0 in the top of the 6th

  • 2021's most improved Mets prospects | Mets Prospective (Season 1 Finale)

    This week on Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo are joined by Mets Director of Player Development Jeremy Barnes to discuss what he saw from the Mets' top prospects in 2021. Barnes evaluates the Mets farm system development this season as well as the progression of top prospects Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, and Mark Vientos. Jacob and Joe share their thoughts on which prospects they believe improved the most, which guy was the biggest surprise, their most valuable prospect and which player could have the biggest impact on the Mets in 2022. Watch more Mets Prospective: https://next.sny.tv/shows/mets-prospective-top-mets-minor-league-prospects About Mets Prospective: Mets Prospective features Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo profiling the top minor league prospects in the New York Mets organization, focusing on up-and-coming talent like Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Matt Allan, Brett Baty, Khalil Lee, and more. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • 3 keys for Yankees success heading into pivotal Red Sox series

    The Yankees head to Boston for a pivotal weekend series with Wild Card implications. Here are three keys to walking out successful.

  • Nationals vs. Reds Highlights

    Juan Soto's 2 home runs edge Nationals past Reds, 3-2

  • An emotional Nick Diaz just can't quit fighting, or so he says

    “All the people around me and all the money and the sponsors, they won’t let me get away from fighting,” Diaz said.

  • USC vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview

    USC vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

  • Is Detroit OT Taylor Decker a realistic trade target for Dolphins?

    Is Detroit OT Taylor Decker a realistic trade target for Dolphins?

  • Mike Schmidt: Harper is clear MVP, he's Pete Rose with power

    Does the MVP have to come from a team in the postseason? Shouldn’t this award go to the position player whose team would be most at a loss without him? The Braves have Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley, all at 30 homers or more.

  • Why Daniel Murphy could make Mets re-sign Javier Baez | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Jerry Blevins talks about the potential of the New York Mets re-signing Javier Baez after the 2021 MLB season, and makes an interesting comparison to the free agency of former Mets infielder Daniel Murphy. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Raptors confident there will be more trade possibilities for Goran Dragic

    The Raptors are both intent on being as competitive as they can this season and confident that more appealing trade possibilities involving Dragić will materialize after the season begins, once a potential trade partner's need for proven playmaking ...

  • Report: Josh Gordon being reinstated, can play in Week 4

    Former New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon reportedly is being reinstated by the NFL and is eligible to play in Week 4.

  • Nick Diaz returns at UFC 266, still angry and conflicted

    Nick Diaz is a 38-year-old mixed martial artist who hasn't competed in nearly seven years and hasn't won a fight in a decade. It's also not a critique of the star-deficient state of the UFC, which has crowned no champion lately with the transcendent appeal of retired Ronda Rousey or struggling Conor McGregor. It's just the reality of Diaz — the charismatic MMA icon who has decided to return to the cage for the first time since January 2015 even though he doesn't want to fight anymore.

  • Video: Valentina Shevchenko, Lauren Murphy have intense faceoff at UFC 266 press conference

    The co-main event competitors shared an intense faceoff at the conclusion of the UFC 266 pre-fight press conference.

  • 5 Mets storylines to watch as their season winds down

    There are plenty of intriguing Mets storylines to watch over the last week and change of the 2021 MLB regular season.

  • Matt Rhule: Royce Freeman, Chuba Hubbard just have to be starting NFL running backs

    The Panthers don’t know how long they’ll be without running back Christian McCaffrey as a result of the hamstring injury he suffered on Thursday night, but they do know who will be filling in while he’s out of action. Royce Freeman and fourth-round pick Chuba Hubbard took over in the backfield after McCaffrey left the [more]